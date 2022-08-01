TODAY
TENNIS
ATP Tour Washington Open: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 11.59pm).
WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
ATP Tour Washington Open: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 11.59pm).
WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: Day 1 (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 1am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2022, with the headline Next 24 hours. Subscribe