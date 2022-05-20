Next 24 hours

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Singapore Premier League Tanjong Pagar v Balestier (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 7.35pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Real v Betis (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub TV Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

PGA Tour PGA Championship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Spanish Grand Prix Practice 1 (7.55pm) & 2 (10.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Geneva Open: S-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8pm).

WTA Tour Strasbourg International: S-finals (Ch201, 9.45pm).

WTA Tour Morocco Open: S-finals (Ch204, 7pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 20, 2022, with the headline Next 24 hours.

Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited.

