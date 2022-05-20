Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Tanjong Pagar v Balestier (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201, 7.35pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Real v Betis (Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub TV Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).
GOLF
PGA Tour PGA Championship: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 2am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Practice 1 (7.55pm) & 2 (10.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Geneva Open: S-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8pm).
WTA Tour Strasbourg International: S-finals (Ch201, 9.45pm).
WTA Tour Morocco Open: S-finals (Ch204, 7pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.