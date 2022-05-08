Next 24 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
Thomas and Uber Cup Finals Day 1, Women, Group B: Chinese Taipei v Spain (10am), Gp C: Denmark v Malaysia (3pm). Men, Gp A: S. Korea v Thailand (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205. Men, Gp C: India v Germany (10am), Gp A: Indonesia v Singapore (3pm). Women, Gp A: Japan v Germany (8pm) - Ch115 & Ch206.
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Arsenal v Leeds (9pm), Man City v Newcastle (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leicester v Everton (Ch103 & Ch228), Norwich v West Ham (Ch104 & Ch229) - 8.50pm.
Singapore Premier League Tampines v Balestier (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Rayo (7.55pm), Villarreal v Sevilla (10.10pm), Espanyol v Osasuna (tomorrow, 12.25am), Atletico v Real (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asian Tour Maekyung Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).
DP World Tour British Masters: Day 4 (Ch204, 8pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 274 Oliveira v Gaethje: Late prelims (8am), main event (10am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Miami Grand Prix: Race day (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 3.25am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Madrid Masters: Finals - doubles (9.30pm) & singles (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.
