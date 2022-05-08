Next 24 hours

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

Thomas and Uber Cup Finals Day 1, Women, Group B: Chinese Taipei v Spain (10am), Gp C: Denmark v Malaysia (3pm). Men, Gp A: S. Korea v Thailand (8pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205. Men, Gp C: India v Germany (10am), Gp A: Indonesia v Singapore (3pm). Women, Gp A: Japan v Germany (8pm) - Ch115 & Ch206.

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Arsenal v Leeds (9pm), Man City v Newcastle (11.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leicester v Everton (Ch103 & Ch228), Norwich v West Ham (Ch104 & Ch229) - 8.50pm.

Singapore Premier League Tampines v Balestier (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm).

Spanish Primera Liga Getafe v Rayo (7.55pm), Villarreal v Sevilla (10.10pm), Espanyol v Osasuna (tomorrow, 12.25am), Atletico v Real (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Asian Tour Maekyung Open: Day 4 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).

DP World Tour British Masters: Day 4 (Ch204, 8pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 274 Oliveira v Gaethje: Late prelims (8am), main event (10am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Miami Grand Prix: Race day (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 3.25am).

TENNIS

ATP Tour Madrid Masters: Finals - doubles (9.30pm) & singles (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211.

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 08, 2022, with the headline Next 24 hours. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top