Next 24 hours

TODAY
BASKETBALL
NBA Play-offs Western Conference s-finals, Game 3: Dallas v Phoenix (StarHub Ch201, 9.30am).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Chelsea v Wolves (10pm), Brighton v Man United (tomorrow, 12.30am), Liverpool v Tottenham (tomorrow, 2.45am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227), Palace v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229), Brentford v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Burnley v Villa (Ch106 & Ch 231) - 9.50pm.
SEA Games Group B: Singapore v Laos (Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch, 4.50pm).
Singapore Premier League Tg Pagar v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 5pm).
Spanish Primera Liga Mallorca v Granada (7.55pm), Bilbao v Valencia (10.10pm), Celta v Alaves (tomorrow, 12.25am), Betis v Barcelona (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asian Tour Maekyung Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).
DP World Tour British Masters: Day 3 (Ch204, 8pm).
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Miami Grand Prix: Practice 3 & qualifying (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 12.55am & 3.55am).
TENNIS
ATP Tour Madrid Masters: S-finals (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, 8pm & tomorrow, 3am).
WTA Tour Madrid Open: Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.