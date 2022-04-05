Next 24 hours

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

Champions League Q-finals: Benfica v Liverpool (Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214), Man City v Atletico (Ch129 & Ch215) - tomorrow, 2.55am.

Singapore Premier League Geylang v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch201), Balestier v Hougang (Ch112 & Ch204) - 8.20pm.

TENNIS

ATP US Clay-court Championship: Day 2 (Singtel TV Ch127 & StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 1am).

WTA Charleston Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch201, 11pm & tomorrow, 1am).

