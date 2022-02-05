Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English FA Cup 4th round: Chelsea v Plymouth (8.20pm), Man City v Fulham (10.50pm), Cambridge v Luton (tomorrow, 1.20am), Tottenham v Brighton (tomorrow, 3.50am) - Singtel TV Ch111. Kidderminster v West Ham (8.20pm), Everton v Brentford (10.50pm) - Ch112. Wolves v Norwich (Ch113, 10.50pm).
English Premier League Burnley v Watford (Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub TV Ch 227, tomorrow, 2am).
Spanish Primera Liga Elche v Alaves (8.55pm), Mallorca v Cadiz (11.10pm), Celta v Rayo (tomorrow, 1.25am), Osasuna v Sevilla (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
Asian Tour Saudi International: Day 3 (Ch204, 4.30pm).
DP World Tour Ras Al Khaimah C'ship: Day 3 (Ch201, 4.30pm).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Hermansson v Strickland: Prelims (tomorrow, 5am), main event (tomorrow, 8am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Maharashtra Open: S-finals (StarHub Ch211, 6pm).
ATP Tour Montpellier Open: S-finals (Ch211, 10pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com and starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.