Next 24 hours

English Premier League Everton v Villa (8.30pm), Man United v West Ham (11pm), Southampton v Man City (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leeds v Newcastle (Ch103 & Ch228), Brentford v Wolves (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Levante v Cadiz (8.55pm), Villarreal v Mallorca (11.10pm), Sevilla v Celta (tomorrow, 1.25am), Atletico v Valencia (tomorrow, 3.55am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Asian Tour SMBC Singapore Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).

DP World Tour Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 3pm).

LPGA Tour Tournament of Champions: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

TENNIS

Australian Open Day 6 (StarHub Ch211, 8am & Ch213, 8am & 4pm).

January 22, 2022

