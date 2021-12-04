Next 24 hours

ATHLETICS

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon Grand Finale 5km (Mediacorp Ch5, 5pm).

BADMINTON

World Tour Finals S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 10am & Ch202, 5pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League West Ham v Chelsea (8.30pm), Wolves v Liverpool (11pm), Watford v Man City (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Newcastle v Burnley (Ch103 & Ch228), Southampton v Brighton (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Sevilla v Villarreal (8.55pm), Barcelona v Betis (11.10pm), Atletico v Mallorca (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

Asian Tour Laguna Phuket C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 1pm).

DP World Tour South African Open: Day 3 (Ch204, 6pm).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Saudi Arabian GP Practice 3 (9.55pm) & qualifying (tomorrow, 12.55am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.

TABLE TENNIS

WTT Cup Finals Singapore Men's & women's singles: Rd of 16 (Singtel TV Ch112, 11am, 2.30pm & 7pm).

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals S-final 2: Russian team v Germany (StarHub Ch201, 7.50pm).

