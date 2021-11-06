Next 24 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man United v Man City (8.30pm), Chelsea v Burnley (11pm), Brighton v Newcastle (tomorrow, 1.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Palace v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Brentford v Norwich (Ch104 & Ch229) - 10.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Espanyol v Granada (8.55pm), Celta v Barcelona (11.10pm), Alaves v Levante (tomorrow, 1.25am) - StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Portugal Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 268 Usman v Covington 2: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 6am).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP Algarve GP: Practice 3 (4.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205.

MOTOR RACINGp

F1 Mexican Grand Prix Practice 3 (tomorrow, 12.55am) & qualifying (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch202.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Paris Masters: Day 6, S-finals (StarHub Ch211, 9pm & 11.30pm).

Billie Jean King Cup Final (Ch201, 10.40pm).

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

