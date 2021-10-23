Next 24 hours

TODAY
BADMINTON
BWF World Tour Denmark Open: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 4pm & 9pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Chelsea v Norwich (7.30pm), Palace v Newcastle (10pm), Brighton v Man City (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Leeds v Wolves (Ch103 & Ch228), Everton v Watford (Ch104 & Ch229), Southampton v Burnley (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Valencia v Mallorca (7.55pm), Cadiz v Alaves (10.10pm), Elche v Espanyol (tomorrow, 12.25am), Bilbao v Villarreal (tomorrow, 2.55am) - StarHub Ch213.
GOLF
European Tour Mallorca Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
LPGA Tour BMW Ladies C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 11am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night 86 Costa v Vettori: Prelims (tomorrow, 1am), main event (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202.
MOTORCYCLING
Emilia Romagna GP Practice 3 (2.55pm) & qualifying (6.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch205.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One US Grand Prix: Practice 3 (tomorrow, 1.55am) & qualifying (tomorrow, 4.55am) - Singtel TV Ch112 & StarHub Ch201.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Kremlin Cup: S-final 1 (StarHub Ch204, 5pm).
