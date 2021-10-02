Next 24 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

BADMINTON

Sudirman Cup Day 7: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, 3pm & 9pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man United v Everton (7.30pm), Chelsea v Southampton (10pm), Brighton v Arsenal (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Wolves v Newcastle (Ch103 & Ch228), Burnley v Norwich (Ch104 & Ch229), Leeds v Watford (Ch105 & Ch230) - 9.50pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Osasuna v Rayo (7.55pm), Mallorca v Levante (10.10pm), Cadiz v Valencia (tomorrow, 12.25am), Atletico v Barcelona (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

GOLF

European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).

LPGA Tour ShopRite Classic: Day 2 (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Santos v Walker: Prelims (StarHub Ch202, tomorrow, 4am).

TENNIS

WTA Tour Chicago Fall Classic - Day 6: S-finals (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 2am).

ATP Tour Sofia Open - Day 6: S-finals (Ch211, 9pm).

ATP Tour San Diego Open: Day 5(8.30am) & Day 6 (tomorrow, 5am) - Ch211.

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

