Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
AFC Champions League Rd of 16: Jeonbuk Motors v BG Pathum (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 4.20pm), Cerezo Osaka v Pohang Steelers (Ch115 & Ch209, 4.50pm).
Uefa Champions League Group A: Man City v Leipzig (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215), Club Brugge v PSG (Ch113) - tomorrow, 2.55am. Gp B: Liverpool v Milan (Ch110 & Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am). Gp C: Besiktas v Dortmund (Ch110 & Ch214, tomorrow, 12.40am). Gp D: Sheriff v Shakhtar (Ch111 & Ch215, tomorrow, 12.40am), Inter v Real (Ch112 & Ch216, tomorrow, 2.55am).
Uefa Europa League Group C: Spartak Moscow v Legia Warsaw (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, 10.25pm).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.