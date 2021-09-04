Next 24 hours

TODAY

GOLF

European Tour Italian Open: Day 3 (StarHub Ch201, 7.30pm).

LPGA Tour Solheim Cup: Day 1 - foursomes (7.30pm) & four-ball (tomorrow, 1am) - StarHub Ch204.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Brunson v Till: Prelims (tomorrow, 1am) & main event (tomorrow, 4am) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Dutch Grand Prix: Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

US Open Day 6 (Singtel TV Ch115/116 & StarHub Ch209/210, 10.50pm).

