Next 24 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

ATHLETICS

Diamond League Paris (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Man City v Arsenal (7.30pm), West Ham v Palace (10pm), Liverpool v Chelsea (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Norwich v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), Villa v Brentford (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Brighton v Everton (Ch106 & Ch231) - 10pm.

Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Bilbao (10.55pm), Elche v Sevilla (tomorrow, 1.25am), Betis v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Geylang v Young Lions (Singtel TV Ch112), Albirex v Balestier (Ch113 & StarHub Ch202) - 5.20pm.

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 3 (3.55pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: S-finals (7am) & final (tomorrow, 5am) - StarHub Ch211.

WTA Tour Tennis in the Land: Final (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).

WTA Tour Chicago Open: Final (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).

August 28, 2021
