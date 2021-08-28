Next 24 hours

TODAY
ATHLETICS
Diamond League Paris (StarHub Ch201, 10pm).
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Man City v Arsenal (7.30pm), West Ham v Palace (10pm), Liverpool v Chelsea (tomorrow, 12.30am) - Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227. Norwich v Leicester (Ch103 & Ch228), Villa v Brentford (Ch104 & Ch229), Newcastle v Southampton (Ch105 & Ch230), Brighton v Everton (Ch106 & Ch231) - 10pm.
Spanish Primera Liga Celta v Bilbao (10.55pm), Elche v Sevilla (tomorrow, 1.25am), Betis v Real (tomorrow, 3.55am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Geylang v Young Lions (Singtel TV Ch112), Albirex v Balestier (Ch113 & StarHub Ch202) - 5.20pm.
GOLF
European Tour European Masters: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 3 (3.55pm) & qualifying (7pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: S-finals (7am) & final (tomorrow, 5am) - StarHub Ch211.
WTA Tour Tennis in the Land: Final (Ch204, tomorrow, 1am).
WTA Tour Chicago Open: Final (Ch204, tomorrow, 3am).
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.