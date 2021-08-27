Next 24 hours

FOOTBALL

Uefa Europa League Group-stage draw (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, 6pm).

Uefa Conference League Group-stage draw (Ch110 & Ch214, 7.30pm).

Singapore Premier League Lion City v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.15pm)

GOLF

European Tour European Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: Q-finals 3-4 (StarHub Ch211, 7am).

WTA Tour Tennis in the Land: S-finals (Ch201, tomorrow, 2am & 6am).

WTA Tour Chicago Open: S-finals (Ch204, tomorrow, 1.30am).

