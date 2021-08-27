Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Uefa Europa League Group-stage draw (Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, 6pm).
Uefa Conference League Group-stage draw (Ch110 & Ch214, 7.30pm).
Singapore Premier League Lion City v Hougang (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.15pm)
GOLF
European Tour European Masters: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 7.30pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP British Grand Prix: Practice 1 (3.55pm) & 2 (8.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch209.
MOTOR RACING
Formula One Belgian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Winston-Salem Open: Q-finals 3-4 (StarHub Ch211, 7am).
WTA Tour Tennis in the Land: S-finals (Ch201, tomorrow, 2am & 6am).
WTA Tour Chicago Open: S-finals (Ch204, tomorrow, 1.30am).
