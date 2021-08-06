Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Singapore Premier League Albirex v Tg Pagar (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.35pm).
GOLF
European Tour English Open: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 8pm).
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (2.55pm) & 2 (7.10pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Washington Open: Q-finals (StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 2am).
WTA Tour Silicon Valley Classic: Rd of 16 (7.30am) & q-finals (tomorrow, 2am) - Ch201.
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.k