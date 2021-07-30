Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
Concacaf Gold Cup S-finals: Qatar v United States (7.20am), Mexico v Canada (9.50am) - Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Hougang v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch202, 7.35pm).
GOLF
European Tour & LPGA Tour World Invitational: Day 2 (StarHub Ch204, 9pm).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
ATP Tour Austrian Open Kitzbuhel: S-finals (StarHub Ch211, 6.30pm & 10pm).
ATP Tour Atlanta Open: Q-finals (Ch211, 11.55pm).
