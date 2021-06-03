Next 24 hours

World Cup qualifiers Asian 2nd rd, Group D: Palestine v Singapore (Mediacorp Ch5, tomorrow, 2am).

Spanish La Liga 2 play-offs S-final, 1st leg: Vallecano v Leganes (Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am).

GOLF

European Tour European Open: Day 1 (StarHub Ch204, 7pm).

LPGA Tour US Women's Open: Day 1 (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 6am).

TENNIS

French Open Day 5 (Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm).

