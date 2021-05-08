Next 24 hours

  • Published
    1 hour ago

TODAY

FOOTBALL

English Premier League Leeds v Tottenham (7.30pm), Sheffield United v Palace (10pm), Man City v Chelsea (tomorrow, 12.30am), Liverpool v Southampton (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.

Spanish Primera Liga Alaves v Levante (7.55pm), Barcelona v Atletico (10.10pm), Cadiz v Huesca (tomorrow, 12.25am), Bilbao v Osasuna (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.

Singapore Premier League Tampines v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch112), Tg Pagar v Young Lions (Ch113) - 8.20pm.

GOLF

European Tour Canary Islands C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).

LPGA Tour LPGA Thailand: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.30am).

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Sandhagen v Dillashaw: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 5am).

MOTOR RACING

F1 Spanish Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.

TENNIS

WTA Tour Madrid Open: Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).

ATP Tour Madrid Masters: S-finals - doubles (8pm) and singles (10pm & tomorrow, 3am) - Ch211.

For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2021, with the headline 'Next 24 hours'. Subscribe
Topics: 