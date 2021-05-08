Next 24 hours

TODAY
FOOTBALL
English Premier League Leeds v Tottenham (7.30pm), Sheffield United v Palace (10pm), Man City v Chelsea (tomorrow, 12.30am), Liverpool v Southampton (tomorrow, 3.15am) - Singtel Ch102 & StarHub Ch227.
Spanish Primera Liga Alaves v Levante (7.55pm), Barcelona v Atletico (10.10pm), Cadiz v Huesca (tomorrow, 12.25am), Bilbao v Osasuna (tomorrow, 2.55am) - Singtel Ch109 & StarHub Ch213.
Singapore Premier League Tampines v Albirex (Singtel TV Ch112), Tg Pagar v Young Lions (Ch113) - 8.20pm.
GOLF
European Tour Canary Islands C'ship: Day 3 (StarHub Ch204, 6.30pm).
LPGA Tour LPGA Thailand: Day 3 (Ch204, 11.30am).
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Sandhagen v Dillashaw: Prelims (Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, tomorrow, 5am).
MOTOR RACING
F1 Spanish Grand Prix Practice 3 (5.55pm) & qualifying (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208.
TENNIS
WTA Tour Madrid Open: Final (StarHub Ch201, tomorrow, 12.30am).
ATP Tour Madrid Masters: S-finals - doubles (8pm) and singles (10pm & tomorrow, 3am) - Ch211.
For updates, go to singtel.com & starhubtvplus.com or check the on-screen TV guide.