Newman awake, talking after horror crash

MIAMI • Veteran stock car driver Ryan Newman was awake and speaking with doctors and family members on Tuesday night, a day after a horrifying crash at the Daytona 500 auto race.

His organisation, Roush Fenway Racing, updated the condition of the 42-year-old American, whose Ford Mustang had been leading on the final lap at the Daytona International Speedway before spinning out of control and striking the wall.

His car subsequently flew into the air and was hit broadside by another vehicle driven by Corey Lajoie, who later told TV programme Good Morning America he "had nowhere to go".

He said: "I didn't even know who I hit. Nobody realises how fast 200 mph (322kmh) is or how light or how uncontrollable these cars are when they get out of shape."

Newman's car then flipped onto its roof and burst into flames.

Several ambulances raced to the scene of the wreck by the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, who was extracted from the car and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition with injuries that Roush officials said were not life-threatening.

"Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors," an official statement read.

"Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the Nascar community and beyond."

The incident stunned onlookers and fans, including United States President Donald Trump, who had served as the race's grand marshal, and put a dampener on Denny Hamlin's second consecutive Daytona 500 win.



Ryan Newman



Unaware of Newman's injuries, he and his team celebrated on the track and in the pits. Hamlin later apologised once word of the severity of the crash reached him.

"I had absolutely no idea until I got to victory lane," he tweeted.

Newman's health and recovery, Hamlin said later "was way more important than any victory, no matter how big the race is".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES