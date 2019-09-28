Newcomer Mig Pierro catches the eye in trial

Newcomer Mig Pierro is a horse to watch.

The Jerome Tan-trained five-year-old Australian-bred has won two trials in succession at Kranji, underlining his ability.

The bay gelding was placed behind leader and fellow newcomer Fabulous One and Gros Piton by last Sunday's Group 1 Raffles Cup-winning jockey Marc Lerner in Thursday morning's second trial.

When asked by the high-riding French jockey shortly after straightening, Mig Pierro quickened beautifully and went through the split between the two leaders in a trice. He then kicked to a good lead, before Lerner relaxed his mount.

Autumn Assault came home nicely to finish second, 3/4 lengths behind.

Mig Pierro clocked a fairly good time of 1min 00.65sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

On June 11, Mig Pierro won his trial by more than two lengths in 1min 00.31sec with jockey Benny Woodworth astride.

On the strength of his trial victories, he is one for the notebook.

In Australia, Mig Pierro had six starts for a win and a third, both over 1,200m.

Trial 3 and 4 winners, Global Kid and Galaxy Star respectively, are also worth watching.

Following are the results of the four trials staged at Kranji on Thursday morning:

TRIAL 1 (OFFICIAL RACE TRIAL)

1 Twill Guy (CC Wong)

2 Cizen Lucky (M Lerner)

3 My Sweetheart (WH Kok)

4 U Chien Zuan

Margins and time: Ns, 73/4, 4 (1min 04.41sec)

TRIAL 2 (TEST)

1 Mig Pierro (Lerner) newcomer/ 1,000m/vet H

2 Autumn Assault, 1,000m/vet H

3 Lord O'Reilly (A Collett) 1,000m/blinkers

4 Gros Piton (V Duric) starting stall/vet

5 Fabulous One (B Woodworth) newcomer

6 Without Prejudice (M Zaki) starting stall

7 Tuscan Artist (A Syahir) starting stall/vet

8 Eastern Victory (T Rehaizat) starting stall

Margins and time: 3/4, 1/2, 11/2, 23/4, 3, 111/4, 381/2 (1:00.65)

TRIAL 3 (PRACTICE)

1 Global Kid (J Powell) H

2 So Hi Class (L Beuzelin) H

3 Star Of Jupiter (Duric) H

4 Gold Strike (M Rodd)

5 Mr Exchequer (M Kellady)

6 Auspicious Day (S John)

7 Sun General (J Azzopardi)

8 Come And Take All (Collett)

Margins and time: Nk, 11/2, 3, hd, hd, 21/4, 1/2 (1:00.10)

TRIAL 4 (PRACTICE)

1 Galaxy Star (Kellady) H

2 Delawere (Azzopardi) H

3 Heracross

4 Eunos Ave Three (Beuzelin)

5 Lim's Travel (Woodworth)

6 Perfect (Syahir)

7 JK Flash (Powell)

8 Golden Show (Saifudin)

9 Mystic Pride (CS Chin)

Margins and time: 11/2, 1, 23/4, 11/4, 3/4, 1, 23/4, 73/4 (1:00.25)