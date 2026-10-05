Straitstimes.com header logo

New Zealand's Bracewell shifts to casual contract, eyes BBL opportunity

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Oct 5 - New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell will move to a casual contract for the 2026-27 season as he pursues an opportunity in Australia's Big Bash League, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Monday.

Bracewell, who has played 105 times for New Zealand across all three formats, will feature in the limited-overs series against India beginning this month.

The 35-year-old joins Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Tim Seifert among players who have opted for the casual contract system, which allows them to play in high-paying Twenty20 leagues while remaining available for national duty.

"As a white-ball only player, this felt like too good of an opportunity to pass up," Bracewell said in a statement.

"I'm still very much committed to the Black Caps and can't wait to be involved in the upcoming India tour and future white-ball series."

Batter Nick Kelly will replace Bracewell on NZC's central contract list. REUTERS

See more on

New Zealand

Cricket

Australia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.