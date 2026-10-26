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New Zealand welcome back eight players but no Savea for November fixtures

Rugby Union - New Zealand tour of South Africa - South Africa v New Zealand - FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 5, 2026 New Zealand's Ardie Savea waves to fans after the match. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Oct 26 - New Zealand will be without injured captain Ardie Savea for their Nations Championship fixtures in November, but will welcome back eight players who had been sidelined with various ailments.

• Loose forward Savea injured his shoulder in New Zealand's gruelling series loss to South Africa, with flyhalf Ruben Love another of nine players who miss out with injury

• Prop Saula Ma'u and first five-eighth Josh Jacomb are two uncapped players who have been called up

• Jordie Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Anton Lienert-Brown, Quinn Tupaea, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Segner, Asafo Aumua and Fehi Fineanganofo all return from various knocks

• Loose forwards Leicester Fainga'anuku and Christian Lio-Willie also make a return having been selected by coach Dave Rennie

• New Zealand, who top the Southern Hemisphere pool, play Scotland, Wales and England on consecutive weekends from November 7 to complete their Nations Championship fixtures

• "This is a really strong squad we have selected. It's great to officially welcome George, Saula, Leicester, Christian, Jamie and Chay back into the squad. They have all shown fantastic form," Rennie said

Forwards: Ethan Blackadder, George Bell, Scott Barrett, George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Jamie Hannah, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Saula Ma'u, Fletcher Newell, Xavier Numia, Anton Segner, Codie Taylor, Pasilio Tosi, Tupou Vaa'i, Josh Lord, Christian Lio-Willie, Wallace Sititi

Backs: Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Chay Fihaki, Fehi Fineanganofo, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, Josh Moorby, Kyle Preston, Cam Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Quinn Tupaea, Will Jordan, Josh Jacomb REUTERS