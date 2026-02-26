New Zealand want to leave nothing to chance in battle to reach T20 World Cup semis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 26 - New Zealand head into Friday’s showdown with England knowing their Twenty20 World Cup fate hangs by a thread, with a win the only way to avoid leaving their semi-final hopes at the mercy of rivals and net run rates.

New Zealand's first Super Eights game against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain, but a 61-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday boosted their chances of qualification, with a win over England in Colombo guaranteeing a semi-final berth.

But if England, who are already through to the semis, beat New Zealand, then Pakistan will have a chance to make the last four provided they beat Sri Lanka on Saturday, and end the Super Eights with a better net run rate than New Zealand.

"It's not doom and we're not dead if we don't win," coach Rob Walter told reporters on Thursday.

"But certainly we leave it up to external factors then and it is out of our own hands. So we certainly don't want to be in that position.

"It's really about taking care of the ball-by-ball process, and hopefully that takes care of the result."

Harry Brook's 50-ball hundred for England against Pakistan earlier this week came at number three, sparking discussion around his batting position, but the New Zealand coach played down its significance.

"Where in the order he comes in is probably irrelevant. You've still got to bowl him whether it's in the first over or the 15th over," Walter said.

"Batting orders can be sort of overstated at times and I think whatever decision they make, we will be ready for him."

For two-time champions England, the match will be an opportunity to test themselves against a good side before the semi-finals, said Tim Southee, the former New Zealand captain who is a specialist skills consultant with England.

England looked shaky earlier in the tournament after losing to West Indies in the group stage, but became the first team to reach the semis with clinical wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the Super Eights.

"I think although we haven't played the perfect game, and to sit here being already qualified with a game to go, it's only a good thing," Southee said.

"The mood in the camp is brilliant. It's a side where all the lads get on so well, great spirit... we've got a great opportunity for them to go out and represent England against a good New Zealand side." REUTERS