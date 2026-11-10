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New Zealand v India ODI at Hamilton abandoned due to rain

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Nov 10 - The third one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday, with the tourists retaining their 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The outcome ended New Zealand's streak of 11 consecutive home ODI series victories since 2019.

Rain delayed the start of the match, which was initially reduced to a 40-over contest at toss.

India captain Shubman Gill elected to bowl but play could not start and the match was eventually called off following multiple ground inspections by the umpires.

Mount Maunganui hosts the last two ODIs on Friday and Sunday.

India won the preceding Twenty20 series 3-2. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.