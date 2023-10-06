New Zealand thrash Uruguay to ease into World Cup last eight

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand&#039;s Anton Lienert-Brown in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand&#039;s Sam Cane in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand&#039;s Ethan Blackadder in action with Uruguay&#039;s Felipe Berchesi REUTERS/Paul Childs
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand&#039;s Finlay Christie in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand&#039;s Leicester Fainga&#039;anuku in action with Uruguay&#039;s Nicolas Freitas and Juan Manuel Alonso REUTERS/Paul Childs
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

LYON, France - New Zealand cantered into the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as they ran in 11 tries to demolish Uruguay 73-0 in a ruthless performance on Thursday.

Will Jordan (2), Cam Roigard, Fletcher Newell, Leicester Fainga'anuku (3) and Tamaiti Williams touched down, along with Richie Mo'unga and Damian McKenzie (2).

The result put the All Blacks top of Pool A on 15 points, two ahead of hosts France who will win the group if they beat third-placed Italy (10) on Friday.

Ian Foster's All Blacks, who lost tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax early due to injury, will face Ireland, South Africa or Scotland for a place in the last four. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top