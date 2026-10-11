New Zealand pick Allen, Ferguson, Seifert for India ODIs, Ravindra returns

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Cricket - One Day International - New Zealand Practice Sessions - The Oval, London, Britain - September 12, 2023 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra during practice Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Oct 11 - Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert will return to New Zealand's one-day international (ODI) squad for next month's home series against India, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Sunday.

Neither batter Allen nor fast bowler Ferguson have played a 50-over match for New Zealand since 2023, while Seifert's last ODI outing came in 2025.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who dislocated his right shoulder during a promotional shoot last month, returns to the squad after he was ruled out of the Twenty20 series beginning on October 22.

"We're incredibly lucky to have the depth that we do to have 21 players involved in the series," head coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

"It's also great to bring guys like Lockie, Finn, and Tim back into the one day unit. They're all exciting and explosive players in their own right and are proven match winners."

New Zealand, who host India in five T20s, five ODIs and two tests, have named two separate squads for the first three ODIs and the final two matches.

Seven additional players will join the squad after the third ODI in Hamilton on November 10, with a portion of the group departing to begin preparations for the test series.

"With the ODI World Cup just one year away it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event," Walter added.

"Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side.

"Obviously every test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first test."

SQUAD FOR FIRST THREE ODIS

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner

SQUAD FOR FOURTH AND FIFTH ODI

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young REUTERS