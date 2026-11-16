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New Zealand make two changes to squad ahead of England match

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Nov 16 - New Zealand have made two injury-enforced changes to their squad ahead of the Nations Championship clash with England on Saturday as the All Blacks look to rebound from their shock defeat by Wales.

• Lock Jamie Hannah has a fractured shoulder blade and will be replaced by Sam Darry.

• Centre Quinn Tupaea has a fracture at the base of his thumb and his place in the squad will be taken by Billy Proctor.

• New Zealand were stunned 35-28 by Wales in Cardiff at the weekend but still lead the Southern Hemisphere pool by one point from South Africa.

• The All Blacks meet England at Twickenham in their final pool fixture.

• The Nations Championship Finals will be held at Twickenham from November 27-29. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.