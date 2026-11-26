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New Zealand make six changes for England rematch

Nov 26 - New Zealand have made six changes to their starting XV for the rematch with England in the Nations Championship third-place play-off at Twickenham on Saturday, including a return at flyhalf for Richie Mo’unga.

• Mo’unga will form a halfback paring with Cortez Ratima as Damian McKenzie swaps the number 10 jersey for fullback, forming a back three with wings Josh Moorby and Rieko Ioane.

• Jordie Barrett will captain the team from inside centre, with Leicester Fainga’anuku coming into the side in the number 13 jersey.

• Asafo Aumua starts at hooker with an injury cloud over Codie Taylor, and he will have props Ethan de Groot and Fletcher Newell on either side.

• Scott Barrett and Fabian Holland are the lock pairing, with Anton Segner and Peter Lakai the flankers, and Wallace Sititi at number eight.

• New Zealand finished second in the Southern Hemisphere pool following a 37-12 loss to England at Twickenham. It followed a shock 35-28 defeat by Wales.

• Those results mean New Zealand have lost five of their last seven tests dating back to the start of their four-match series against South Africa.

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Rieko Ioane, 13-Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12-Jordie Barrett (captain), 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Cortez Ratima, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Anton Segner, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Asafo Aumua, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-George Bell, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Josh Lord, 20-Ethan Blackadder, 21-Cam Roigard, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Beauden Barrett REUTERS