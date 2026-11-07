New Zealand maintain unbeaten record against Scotland with 43-21 win

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EDINBURGH, Nov 7 - New Zealand kept up their unbeaten record against Scotland, blowing away their hosts in the second half as they won 43-21 in imperious style in their Nations Championship at Murrayfield on Saturday.

There were 10 tries as both sides showed elements of their running game but errors and yellow cards also impacted on the outcome, with Scotland looking rusty and the All Blacks finishing strongly.

Veteran back Beauden Barrett scored two tries to bring his test tally to 50 with Wallace Sititi, Ethan de Groot, Peter Lakai, Josh Moorby and Asafo Aumua also crossing the line for the Kiwis and Damian McKenzie kicking four conversions

Hooker Ewan Ashman scored a hat-trick of tries for Scotland in the first half, all converted by Finn Russell. REUTERS