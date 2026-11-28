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New Zealand bowled out for 356 in second test v India

Nov 28 - New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in the first innings of the second test in Christchurch after lunch on day two on Saturday.

• India fast bowler Akash Deep finished with 5-99 at Hagley Oval, taking the final wicket of Matt Henry for 19.

• New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell top-scored with 89.

• New Zealand resumed on 246 for five in the morning, having been sent in to bat after losing the toss.

• India's pace leader Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless for the innings.

• Christchurch to decide the two-test series following the draw at Wellington. REUTERS