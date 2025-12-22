New Zealand beat West Indies by 323 runs to win series 2-0

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 22 - New Zealand beat West Indies by 323 runs in the final test to win the three-match series 2-0 in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

The hosts were in the box seat since taking a first-innings lead of 155, and few expected West Indies to succeed in their pursuit of a record victory target of 462.

Opener Brandon King made 67, but once he fell after his opening stand of 87 with John Campbell, it was a relentless procession of West Indies batsmen returning to the pavilion at Bay Oval.

Pace bowler Jacob Duffy (5-42) and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (3-23) ran through the West Indies batting order, bundling out the tourists for 138. REUTERS