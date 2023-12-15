New Zealand add Sears to ODI squad as cover for Jamieson

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - T20 Series - Scotland v New Zealand - The Grange Club, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - July 29, 2022 Scotland's Ben Sears in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - New Zealand Practice - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 14, 2023 New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

New Zealand have added Ben Sears to their one-day international squad as cover for fellow pace bowler Kyle Jamieson ahead of the three-match series against Bangladesh, the country's cricket board said on Friday.

Jamieson experienced stiffness in his left hamstring after travelling back from Bangladesh where the Black Caps fought back in the second test on a difficult Mirpur wicket to level a two-match series at 1-1 last week.

The test squad returned home on Tuesday but Jamieson joined the ODI squad in Dunedin two days later ahead of Sunday's opener and coach Gary Stead said calling up Sears - who is yet to play in ODIs - was a precautionary move.

"We're taking a cautious approach with Kyle," Stead said. "We don't want to rush or push him back, particularly at the very start of our home summer.

"He could play if absolutely necessary but we don't want to take any unnecessary risks, hence calling in Ben for this first match. Ben's familiar to the team environment and it's been good to see him back at full fitness for the Firebirds."

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand with regular skipper Kane Williamson rested alongside Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway.

The teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals before the New Year. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top