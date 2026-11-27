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New Zealand 77-1 at lunch in second test v India

Nov 27 - New Zealand were 77 for one at lunch on day one of the second test in Christchurch on Friday after India won the toss and elected to field.

• New Zealand's opening partnership survived until the last ball of the session when Devon Conway was dismissed lbw for 31 by debutant paceman Gurnoor Brar.

• Tom Latham was 42 not out on a sunny day at Hagley Oval, having been dropped in the slips by KL Rahul for 29 off the bowling of Akash Deep.

• India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to attack on a grassy pitch but their pacers were thwarted by a positive, patient start by the home batters.

• Brar was India's sole change to their starting XI from the drawn first test in Wellington. He replaced Prasidh Krishna.

• Latham-captained New Zealand were unchanged for the match which has significant ramifications for both sides' hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final. REUTERS