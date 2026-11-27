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New Zealand 131-4 at tea in second test v India

Nov 27 - Akash Deep struck twice either side of an Anshul Kamboj wicket as India fought back in the second session of the second test to leave New Zealand 131 for four at tea on day one in Christchurch on Friday.

• India took three wickets in the session at Hagley Oval after New Zealand resumed on 77 for one after lunch, having been put in to bat by India captain Shubman Gill.

• New Zealand number five Daryl Mitchell was six not out, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell on eight at the break.

• Home captain Tom Latham shrugged off poor form with the bat to score 59 before Deep had the opener caught behind early in the second session.

• New Zealand number three Henry Nicholls was caught for 16 at deep backward square leg in a soft dismissal in the next over, having attempted to slog Kamboj.

• Deep returned to have Rachin Ravindra caught behind for a duck as New Zealand lost three wickets for no runs.

• New Zealand's opening partnership survived until the last ball of the first session when Devon Conway fell lbw for 31, becoming debutant paceman Gurnoor Brar's first test wicket.

• Latham was earlier dropped in the slips by KL Rahul on 29 off the bowling of Deep.

• Gill won the toss and opted to attack on a grassy pitch but their pacers were thwarted by a positive, patient start by the home batters.

• Brar was India's sole change to their starting 11 from the drawn first test in Wellington. He replaced Prasidh Krishna.

• New Zealand were unchanged for a match which has significant ramifications for both sides' hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final. REUTERS