New swimming league plots sport's future

INDIANAPOLIS • A cavalcade of Olympic and world champions - including Katie Ledecky, Florent Manaudou, Sarah Sjostrom and Chad le Clos - joined forces over the weekend for what they hope will be part of swimming's future.

The backers of the International Swimming League (ISL), which is the brainchild of Ukrainian billionaire Konstantin Grigorishin, are hoping its offer of significant prize money and zero tolerance for doping will make it a haven for the world's best swimmers, despite receiving lukewarm support from Fina, the sport's governing body.

They are also counting on the team-based, sprint-centric format to provide excitement for fans, and the inaugural ISL meeting, which was televised in several countries as well as on ESPN's streaming service in the United States, predictably produced some sizzling times on Saturday night.

More importantly, it showcased a fast-paced team competition more akin to an American university meet than a traditional international competition.

"It was very exciting. This is what we've been waiting for," said Swede Sjostrom, the Olympic 100m butterfly champion. "It feels like a world champs final with the people behind the blocks.

"I don't really follow swimming too much during other competitions, but now it was so much fun to follow everyone and see everyone's races."

Sjostrom won the first event on the opening day - the women's 100m fly - clocking 55.65 seconds in the event, before also touching home first in the 50m freestyle and the 4x100m free relay.

South Africa's le Clos, who won the men's 100 fly in 49.65sec, was similarly enthused by the format, which squeezed 19 finals into two hours - calling it "a great day for the world of swimming" and "the beginning of something special".

British former world champion James Gibson also felt the event was an overwhelming success as "there's so much emotion on the deck", while two-time Olympic gold medallist Lilly King told the BBC there was "now a designated path for professionals".

"That wasn't really established even last year," the American, who also talked up the league's strict stance on doping, said. "It's going to encourage more swimmers to stay in the sport after college."

"Having a zero tolerance stance on doping is something that I believe every league should have. Cheaters should not be competing. End of story."

The series will move to Naples, Italy, this weekend, before heading to Lewisville, Texas, where British star and Olympic champion Adam Peaty will make his debut.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS