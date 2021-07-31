New stars break marks

TOKYO • An electric Emma McKeon blazed to the women's Olympic 100m freestyle title yesterday as flying South African Tatjana Schoenmaker smashed the longstanding women's 200m breaststroke world record.

Australia's McKeon claimed her fourth Tokyo 2020 medal when she hit the wall in a new Olympic record of 51.96sec, the second-fastest time.

"I think it'll probably take a while to sink in then the emotions will really come out," she said after becoming just the second swimmer to dip below 52sec.

"I knew that I've been working hard and I was the best prepared."

Only Sarah Sjostrom has gone faster, when she set the world record of 51.71 at the Budapest world championships in 2017. The Swede finished sixth yesterday and has yet to win a medal here.

McKeon, 27, had signalled her intent in the heats, lowering the Olympic record, and she was always in charge of the final, turning first and accelerating to the line.

"I didn't even look at my time," she said. "I just went for the place because that's what Olympics is about."

She had already clinched gold and bronze in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays and came third in the 100m butterfly, with her four medals equalling her Rio tally.

While McKeon was crowned the Tokyo sprint queen, Schoenmaker carved out her own slice of history with a sensational swim in the 200m breast final to claim gold.

The 24-year-old touched in 2min 18.95sec to break the 2:19.11 world record set by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen back in 2013.

It was the third world record set in Tokyo, but the first individual mark after Australia's women in the 4x100m relay and China in the women's 4x200m relay.

Lilly King was second, with fellow American and training partner Annie Lazor third.

Schoenmaker, who also won the silver in the 100m breast, had thrown down the gauntlet by going close to the record in the heats.

King went out fast and turned first at the halfway mark before Schoenmaker made her move to reel her in.

"To be honest, it still feels so unreal," Schoenmaker said, after becoming the first female South African to claim an Olympic swimming gold since 1996, when Penny Heyns swept the women's 100m and 200m breaststroke.

"I think my emotions in the pool showed I was pretty shocked. When we got to the last turn, it was like, it's everyone's race now, that was the hard part because I saw she (King) was turning with me."

Few events have been dominated by one swimmer like the 200m medley, which American legend Michael Phelps made his own, winning every Olympic title since Athens in 2004.

His retirement after five Olympic campaigns that yielded a record 28 medals opened the door to someone else and China's Wang Shun grabbed his chance.

He upset the field to win in 1:55.00, ahead of Britain's Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Swiss Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17).

From failing to advance past the heats in London to winning the bronze in Rio and now standing on top of the podium in Tokyo, the 27-year-old reflected on his journey as he earned China's first men's swimming gold here.

"I was just a kid at the London Olympics. When I was in Rio, I wanted to compete with my teammates. This time I just wanted to focus on myself," Wang said.

"There is a special sense of mission in Tokyo. It is the gold medal for everyone's efforts. Our mission is very important."

Elsewhere, Russian two-time world champion Evgeny Rylov scored the Olympic backstroke double by taking the 200m gold medal to go with his 100m title.

He touched in an Olympic record of 1:53.27 - ahead of defending champion Ryan Murphy (1:54.15) and Britain's Luke Greenbank (1:54.72) - to shatter the United States' dominance of the event.

The Americans had claimed gold in the event at each of the last six Olympic Games and Murphy, who surrendered both of the titles he won in Rio, cut a bitter figure afterwards, claiming he was "swimming in a race that's probably not clean".

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) leapt to the defence of Rylov, tweeting that "the broken record is once again playing the song about Russia doping and someone is diligently pressing the button on the English-language propaganda".

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency also insisted the 24-year-old had been tested three times this year and that he was "prepared and clean".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS