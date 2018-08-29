New sports put on a good show

Shamir Osman He sat, head tilted back and wide-eyed, taking in the spectacle unfolding before him. His American accent suggested he had no vested interest in the matter at hand, but Myles Clason whooped and cheered along with everyone else at the Jakabaring Wall Climbing Centre.

Last Thursday, the Idaho native was seated on the floor at the jam-packed venue, knees to chest, but he was lapping it up. This was the first-ever sport climbing speed finals at the Asian Games, and Clason was an instant convert.

"I had no idea climbing was this exciting to watch. I never knew anything about it before, but this is sensational," gushed the tourist.

Sport climbing is making its debut at the Asiad and, along with skateboarding, will make its Olympic bow at Tokyo 2020. Officials of both sports admit the years leading up to the Asiad have been exhilarating and exasperating in equal measure.

"We want to show people what our sport is all about because, until today, some still think that we are climbing on less-safe rock surfaces," said Francis Lo, who hails from Hong Kong and is the director of the sport department at the International Federation of Sport Climbing's (IFSC) Asian Council.

"We don't have many sponsors now, we're still trying to get more younger athletes to pick up the sport, and being at these Games will definitely increase our profile."



Such crowd reaction during the final of women's speed relay sport climbing on Monday augurs well for the sport in gaining acceptance on the world stage.

stage. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Sport climbing has at least one more fan in Clason, but it has not been an easy ride, in what is a similar experience for the skateboarding folks.

"There has been a lot of bureaucracy to negotiate, and things were much harder to organise, and it took much longer, because we had to follow the Olympic set-up," said Indonesian Charlie Hobbies, vice-president of skateboarding competition at the Asia Extreme Sports Federation.

"We also had to follow Olympic rules like getting athletes to remove stickers from their boards, and disallow them from wearing sponsors' brands on their shirts, something skateboarders never had to worry about," added Hobbies, who is also the president of the Indonesia Skateboarding Association.



Thailand's Noppakorn Panutai (above) taking part in the men's park preliminary round in skateboard yesterday. Skateboarders like him have to follow

Olympic rules such as removing stickers from their boards and not wear sponsors' brands on their shirts. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Ahead of skateboarding's opening day of competition yesterday, athletes were asked to ensure the same again.

Both sports have had a bit of a battle to retain their identity, with skateboarding keeping to some of its norms. Some athletes wore jeans below their country T-shirts, and caps above, while others donned helmets and knee guards.

"Skateboarding is half-sport, half-lifestyle. We're not like athletics or swimming, and we don't wear suits," said Hobbies, whose real name is Jojaya Charles Kusuma.

But there is acknowledgement that adhering to Olympic requirements can help the sport.

"There's a perception that skaters are kids who get into trouble. It is viewed negatively and it is the same in Japan. We don't have much support," bemoaned Daisuke Hayakawa, coach of 19-year-old Kensuke Sasaoka, who is tipped to win gold in Palembang.

"Seeing the sport at the Asian Games and Olympics is very exciting for us, and we hope that we can use this as a platform to grow from a minor sport into a major one - that is the dream," added the former skateboarder.

Climbing's challenge is equally visceral. The Olympic format will see athletes compete in a single event that combines all three disciplines: speed, lead and bouldering. This is despite the fact that some big names have built their careers - and bodies - for one particular facet of the sport, like Reza Alipour.

The stocky Iranian holds the world record for speed climbing, taking only 5.48 seconds to fly up a 15-metre wall and he duly won the individual speed climbing gold in Palembang.

"I'm glad that I won gold here, but my wish is that sport climbing becomes an individual sport at the Olympics, and not just featuring as a combined event," said the man known as the Asiatic Cheetah.

Climbing's Lo asserts that a combined event may be an easier way to showcase the sport to the public, and he is adamant that the sport will "put on a worthy show".

The climbing community "was very excited" and came together to help organise the competition in Palembang, with skateboarding already getting a leg up from a key stakeholder - shoe and apparel brand Vans.

"Vans is optimistic about the decision to showcase skateboarding at the Asian Games and Tokyo Olympics, as it will help grow participation worldwide," said Mathew Morgan, marketing director of Vans Asia-Pacific.

"For decades, Vans has been promoting these unique cultures through pioneering premier skateboarding events around the world, and will continue to join forces with skate communities to support its development."

The Vans Park Series - held in Singapore's East Coast Park earlier this month - is one such example of how the company aims to "uphold skate culture... to ensure skateboarding is being represented by skateboarders."

Both sports are united in their big-picture goal, and Lo summed it up best when he said: "The dream is to be a permanent fixture at the Olympic Games, not just be there once then disappear. We are going to have to build on this."