New rivals fuel Ratchanok, Tai

The Changing of the Guard is an event that takes place not only at London's Buckingham Palace but also in sport, where players of a generation are succeeded by up-and-coming young ones itching to take over the mantle.

The women's badminton scene has seen the rise of many young talents, such as South Korean world No. 3 An Se-young, Chinese Olympic champion Chen Yufei and world No. 13 Wang Zhiyi - all of whom are under 25.

But rather than feel threatened, veteran shuttlers Tai Tzu-ying, 28, and Ratchanok Intanon, 27, are relishing the increased competition.

Noting the tussle within the Thai team, which boasts three players in the world's top 11, Ratchanok pointed to rising stars like 24-year-old world No. 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong.

She said yesterday: "It means I have to push myself more because these younger players are coming up and they're quite good.

"That makes me have more spirit, it makes me more focused and helps me concentrate more.

"It's good for me because it means I can keep maintaining my will... I'm happy that I can see a lot of young players coming in."

The world No. 8 was bested by Pornpawee in the Korea Open quarter-finals in April. She also lost twice to Chen this year.

An, 20, has beaten Ratchanok twice in three outings and the latter has yet to beat her 20th-ranked compatriot Phittayaporn Chaiwan, 21, in two matches.

World No. 2 Tai, who trails An 2-1 and lost their All England Open semi-final in March, added: "We are getting a bit older but everyone is still playing their best and playing well.

"The younger ones may want to attack us but we can look at it another way. I hope my playing style and skills can evolve as I grow older, so I can become stronger."

The pair were speaking after their respective quarter-final wins at the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur.

Tai had to come from behind to beat 2019 world champion P. V. Sindhu 13-21, 21-15, 21-13, while Ratchanok had a more comfortable 22-20, 21-12 win over China's Han Yue at the Axiata Arena.

Three-time defending champion Tai will face Chen, who defeated her in the gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics, for a spot in tomorrow's final while Ratchanok takes on Wang, 22.

Tai said: "I made too many mistakes at the start and I was too rushed. In the second game, I told myself to be patient and stay calm so I can reduce my mistakes."

Men's world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen was also made to work for his 18-21, 21-17, 21-12 win over sixth-ranked Anthony Ginting - his fourth triumph over the Indonesian this year.

Axelsen, 28, said: "I'm happy with how I was able to play and come out on top.

"Maybe you have a bit of that mental edge but every day is a new day. If you don't perform well, you will lose.

"Today was a very close game... Ginting was amazing, everyone could say the game he's playing is more exciting than mine.

"Everyone has a hard time playing really well in all sets here. You have to control (the shuttle) well all the time and that's tough.

"However, a win is a win and off to the next one."

He will meet another Indonesian, Jonatan Christie, in today's semi-finals. Thai SEA Games champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Japanese world No. 2 Kento Momota will contest the other semi-final.

After next week's Malaysia Masters at the same venue, the players will head south for the July 12-17 Singapore Open, where world champion Loh Kean Yew will play in front of home fans for the first time since 2019.

