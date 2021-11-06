New milestones in Germany

Displaying impressive mental fortitude after losing the first game, shuttler Yeo Jia Min recovered to beat Belgian Lianne Tan 14-21, 21-9, 21-18 in the quarter-finals of Germany’s Hylo Open yesterday.

The battling win puts the world No. 26 Singaporean into the last four of a BWF World Tour Super 500 – the fourth-highest level on badminton’s world tour – event for the first time.

And she did it the hard way against the 38th-ranked Tan, who benefited from tight line calls during the tense 56-minute clash but eventually ran out of steam.

Yeo, 22, will face either Canada’s world No. 11 Michelle Li or Turkey’s world No. 66 Aliye Demirbag at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken today for a place in tomorrow’s final. She has excelled at the US$320,000 (S$431,000) event, taking out Chinese Taipei’s world No. 39 Pai Yu-po and Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (No. 23) before beating Tan.

She told The Straits Times: “Discomfort in my knee affected my movement in the first game. I didn’t want to lose this way, so I picked myself back up for the second and third.

“In the decider, I focused more on the game play than the points.”

“I’m happy and grateful to reach the semi-finals here and I’ll do my best to go further."

Compatriot Loh Kean Yew also made a breakthrough in reaching his first Super 500 quarter-final, beating France’s world No. 35 Toma Junior Popov 21-15, 11-21, 21-15 in the men’s singles round of 16 on Thursday.

The world No. 39 was scheduled to play Denmark’s world No. 13 Rasmus Gemke yesterday, and has already taken out two top-10 players – Malaysia’s world No. 8 and All England champion Lee Zii Jia and Chinese Taipei’s world No. 4 Chou Tien-chen – in recent weeks.

As their world rankings are expected to rise, with a career best expected for Yeo, who was 24th in 2019, Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew said a place in the top 10 is not beyond Yeo and Loh “but the challenge is tough”.

He noted: “They need to consistently perform match after match and have the physical robustness to do that. They have identified development goals, and are working hard on all areas of their games.

UPWARD TRAJECTORY They are also showing some really good match intelligence against high-level opponents, which stands them in good stead as we move forward and continue building. MARTIN ANDREW, SBA technical director, on Yeo Jia Min and Loh Kean Yew's progress.

“Both Jia Min and Kean Yew are showing the level of performances they are capable of. They are also showing some really good match intelligence against high-level opponents, which stands them in good stead as we move forward and continue building.”

At the Hungarian International, a US$5,000 International Series event, Singapore’s world No. 147 Jason Teh beat Sri Lanka’s world No. 337 Buwaneka Goonethilleka 16-21, 21-17, 21-18 yesterday. He will meet India’s world No. 235 Meiraba Luwang Maisnam in the quarter-finals later in the day.