New Malaysian football head apologises to fans over heritage players forgery scandal

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PETALING JAYA – The new president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Ab Ghani Hassan, has issued a public apology to Malaysian football fans over the “mixed heritage” players scandal, pledging that such an episode will not be repeated under his leadership.

Ghani made the apology at Wisma FAM on Sept 30, after chairing the first executive committee meeting since his election two weeks ago. He then held a press conference to outline his plans.

“Representing the entire FAM executive committee today, and on behalf of the Football Association of Malaysia, I sincerely apologise to all Malaysian football fans over the document forgery issue involving seven heritage players that occurred last year,” said Ghani.

“Therefore, I pledge my commitment throughout my tenure leading FAM that such an issue will never be allowed to recur.

“Naturally, some will ask about the status of these seven heritage players. Regarding the passport status of these seven heritage players, I will be holding a meeting with the Home Ministry and its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Matters concerning citizenship and passport issuance lie outside FAM’s jurisdiction. Thus, we will seek clarification and maintain close cooperation with the Home Ministry to find the best resolution.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK