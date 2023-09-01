New-look Wales hope to spring a surprise in France

Coach Warren Gatland has been at pains to stress his squad for the Rugby World Cup is as much about building for the next cycle as winning the tournament in France having lost several established players to retirement and injury.

Wales have endured a torrid few years from the high of an unexpected Six Nations victory in 2021 under former coach Wayne Pivac.

They won three of their 12 tests last year, and since the return of Gatland for a second spell in charge at the start of 2023, have two managed wins in eight games.

The most capped player in test history, lock Alun Wyn Jones, has retired along with back-rower Justin Tipuric and scrumhalf Rhys Webb, while first-choice hooker Ken Owens misses out through injury.

Gatland has retained several old heads, but also picked players he believes are Wales’ future, if not quite their present. He has also put his faith in relatively inexperienced co-captains, hooker Dewi Lake and back row Jac Morgan.

"They are two young players who will complement each other really well. They are good mates and have a good relationship," Gatland said.

"It is something that I have never done before and it is a good opportunity for them. They have got a big future ahead of them."

He has also gambled in selecting only two scrumhalves in Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies. Flyhalf Sam Costelow will be emergency cover.

That decision was made to expand the fullback options over concerns around experienced duo Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny, who have both had recent injury problems.

Like all coaches in France, Gatland has had to trade off in certain areas in his 33-player squad.

He has chosen only three locks to accommodate a trio of openside flankers in Jac Morgan, Taine Basham and Tommy Reffell. It is another bold move.

"We know we have taken a risk," he said. "You have got a pinching point in the squad somewhere in terms of the numbers."

Gatland led Wales in Japan four years ago where they had high hopes of going all the way, running eventual champions South Africa close in the semi-finals.

This time round expectations are more measured in a Pool C that also includes Australia, Fiji, George and Portugal.

"It’s one step at a time. It’s about getting out of your pool first and then see where you are," Gatland said. "We are well aware of how important that first game (against Fiji) is.

"If you can win that game, you get some momentum and then you can get some confidence and hopefully you have a chance to win the group."

A crunching 52-16 final warm-up defeat by South Africa in Cardiff, admittedly with an under-strength side, illustrated the concerns for Gatland.

They were outmuscled with and without the ball, sent backwards in the scrums and picked apart by a Springbok rush defence that put them under huge pressure and forced errors. That is not easy to fix overnight. REUTERS