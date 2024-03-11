ST Full-time Report: New Lions coach reveals his first squad | The unsung heroes of S’pore sport

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Inexperience has cost the women’s team a place at the Paris Olympics, said Singapore Table Tennis Association president Poh Li San, ending a run that spanned four Games beginning at the 2008 edition in Beijing.
Next, new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura has announced his first squad, which features many familiar faces but some fresh blood, as he prepares for two World Cup qualifying matches against China.
Finally, in celebration of International Women’s Day, my colleagues featured the unsung heroes in sport – the women who work tirelessly behind the scenes to mentor athletes, officiate football games and organise activities for others.
S’pore women’s table tennis team fail to qualify for Olympics for the first time
The Republic had previously clinched silver and bronze medals at the 2008 and 2012 Games.
S’pore’s swim sisters aim to create more history at Paris Olympics
Quah Ting Wen will be swimming in her 4th Games, while Quah Jing Wen, Letitia Sim and Levenia Sim are set for their debuts.
Tsutomu Ogura calls up four uncapped players in an otherwise familiar Lions squad to face China
The Japanese coach has opted for a largely tried-and-tested mix of experience and youth.
Sporting Life: Best way to celebrate Women’s Day? Hang out with a hero
Yip Pin Xiu has a voice and uses it and this speaks to her character but also to the power of sport, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Sexist remarks on the football pitch? S’pore’s first Fifa female referee shows the red card
From non-sports lover to avid runner: Sofie Chandra hopes to inspire community
The 40-year-old is part of three running crew in Singapore, including one she founded for women.
In The Driver’s Seat: Forget Red Bull’s dominance and drama, the real headline is Ferrari’s new British teenage driver
Ollie Bearman’s graduation to the big league was one of the most accomplished and impressive F1 debuts I’ve witnessed in the past 36 years, writes David Tremayne.
The intense, competitive world of Korean golf
South Korea has produced five world No. 1s in women’s golf, more than any other country.
SportSG trials balloting system for badminton courts, other facilities to curb ‘errant behaviour’
If implemented, it will replace the existing system where users have to secure slots on a first come, first served basis.
S’pore Indoor Stadium to make way for new ‘best-in-class’ indoor arena
The arena will be constructed adjacent to indoor stadium, which will operate until new facility is built.
