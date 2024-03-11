ST Full-time Report: New Lions coach reveals his first squad | The unsung heroes of S’pore sport

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Inexperience has cost the women’s team a place at the Paris Olympics, said Singapore Table Tennis Association president Poh Li San, ending a run that spanned four Games beginning at the 2008 edition in Beijing.

Next, new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura has announced his first squad, which features many familiar faces but some fresh blood, as he prepares for two World Cup qualifying matches against China.

Finally, in celebration of International Women’s Day, my colleagues featured the unsung heroes in sport – the women who work tirelessly behind the scenes to mentor athletes, officiate football games and organise activities for others.

