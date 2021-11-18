New IOC framework for transgender athletes

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the grounds of a perceived unfair advantage due to their gender as it released a new framework on transgender inclusion.

The governing body, however, added that it was not in a position to issue regulations that define eligibility criteria for every sport, leaving it up to federations to determine if an athlete was at a disproportionate advantage.

It has struggled to establish a uniform position after a two-year consultation with over 250 participants which included the publication of a framework on the issue.

"The IOC seeks to promote a safe and welcoming environment for everyone involved in elite-level competition," it said.

"It must be within the remit of each sport and its governing body to determine how an athlete may be at a disproportionate advantage compared with their peers."

The IOC said most high-level competitions are staged with men's and women's categories.

It added it wanted these categories to be fair and safe, and that athletes would not be excluded solely on the basis of their transgender identity or sex variations.

"The framework is not legally binding. What we are offering to all the international federations is our expertise and a dialogue, rather than jumping to a conclusion," said IOC director of the athletes' department Keveh Mehrabi.

"This is a process that we have to go through with each federation on a case-by-case basis and see what is required."

The 10-point document will be rolled out after the Beijing Winter Games next year, replacing the guidelines issued in 2015.

The new framework also moves away from the old policy that said transgender athletes would be allowed to compete provided their testosterone levels were below a certain limit for at least 12 months before their first competition.

"You don't need to use testosterone (to decide who can compete) at all. But this is guidance, it's not an absolute rule," said IOC medical director Richard Budgett.

This comes just months after New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The IOC also said sex testing and "invasive physical examinations" used to verify an athlete's gender were "disrespectful" and "potentially harmful". IOC head of human rights Magali Martowicz said: "We really want to make sure that athletes are not pressured or coerced into making a harmful decision about their bodies."

