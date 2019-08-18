New hockey village at Boon Lay

The newly renovated ActiveSG Hockey Village at Boon Lay was officially opened yesterday, with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam the guest of honour. He was joined by Singapore hockey greats like Anwarul Haque, Ajit Singh, M Jeevananthan and Annabel Pennefather. Facilities at the village include a five-a-side hockey pitch, a sheltered multi-purpose pitch, a 1,000sqm gym, cafe and childcare centre. The village was previously rented out, and will now be managed by ActiveSG, the national movement for sport. 

