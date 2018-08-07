New golden prize for Singapore Marathon

This year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will have a bigger and bolder medal for this year's 42.195km race. Organisers Ironman yesterday unveiled the new medal design, their first gold-plated medal, 20 per cent bigger than last year's version. It features Singapore's icon, the Merlion, commemorating the race's prominence in Singapore's sporting calendar and celebrating national pride and excellence . More than 14,000 runners in the marathon category are expected to receive the unique medal upon completion of the Dec 9 race. The 17th edition of the SCSM will take place on Dec 8 and 9, with the new two-day format catering to over 50,000 runners across six different categories, including the re-introduction of the 5km race. Standard Chartered cardholders will enjoy 15 per cent off registration fees across all categories. For more information, visit singaporemarathon.com