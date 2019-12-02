New format of Stanchart races is well received

The 18th edition of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) ended with the completion of the 5km and 10km runs yesterday morning.

More than 50,000 runners of 133 nationalities were registered to participate over three days of racing, starting with the Kids Dash on Friday evening, followed by the wheelchair race, half marathon and full marathon on Saturday night.

Throughout the race weekend, runners were cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd estimated to be more than 150,000.

The SCSM is bidding to get listed alongside the Abbott World Marathon Majors of Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York and Tokyo.

Tim Hadzima, AWMM executive director: "Our team is excited to be back in Singapore.

"It was a great to see the move to an evening event and the progress that the team continues to make.

"As in previous years, our assessment team will take time to review and debrief around all areas of the event that relate to our criteria.

"We very much look forward to this continued partnership and the long-term candidate race process with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon."