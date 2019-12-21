New face Ryan Munger gets Kranji licence

Ryan Munger, one of South Africa's top jockeys, is the newbie among the expatriate jockeys for the 2020 Singapore racing season.

Brazilian Ruan Maia, a two-time champion in Macau, has also secured a full permit for the first time, but he is no stranger to Kranji racegoers. He has made several fleeting stints at Kranji before.

Patrick Moloney, who rode on a one-month permit in August and kicked home four winners, will replace fellow Australian Ben Thompson, who decided not to take up his one-year extension to continue his riding career back home.

The trio have been granted a 12-month licence, from Jan 1 to Dec 31, by the Singapore Turf Club (STC).

They will be joined by five current Kranji residents - three-time Singapore champion Vlad Duric, Daniel Moor, Marc Lerner, Louis-Philippe Beuzelin and Alysha Collett.

Duric and Moor are Australians. Lerner and Beuzelin are French. Collett is a New Zealander.

Although he enjoys sports and was a regional cricketer, Munger, 24, chose riding horses as a career after being inspired to follow in the footsteps of his mother's brother, Stuart Randolph.

Having an uncle as a jockey was naturally a big influence.

"From a young age, I always wanted to be a sportsman and, having the right physique and physical attributes for a jockey, I gave it a shot - and never looked back," he was quoted as saying.

Munger enrolled at the South African Jockey Academy in 2011.

After rapidly rising through the ranks, he now figures among the leading jockeys on the national log.

Crowned Zimbabwe champion jockey in the 2017-2018 season, the Durban-born Munger was first based in Johannesburg.

He moved to Cape Town in October last year to briefly join trainer Glen Kotzen as his stable jockey, before going freelance.

Last year, he finished eighth on the national log on 127 winners. He has ridden 41 winners this season.

Overall, he has racked up about 570 winners, including four at Grade 3 level and six in Listed races.

His first Grade 3 success came in the Caradoc Gold Cup on Ilitshe at Turffontein in 2017.

His other Grade 3 victories at Turffontein were the Pretty Polly Stakes aboard Palace Of Dreams in March and the Graham Beck Stakes on National Park in November last year.

In terms of overseas experience, Munger took part in an apprentice jockeys' challenge in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

A lightweight, he can ride at 51kg.

While it will be Munger's first baptism of fire in his new challenge in Singapore, Maia is no stranger to local racegoers.

The 31-year-old rode at five one-day stints at Kranji.

He wowed all and sundry at his first visit in April last year.

He captured the Group 2 Chairman's Trophy on the Lee Freedman-trained Circuit Land.

He returned for another two big-race assignments on the same horse later in the year, finishing third in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup and second in the Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup.

Recently, Maia came back twice to ride the Cliff Brown-trained Circuit Mission in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy on Nov 8 and the Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes on Dec 8. He was unplaced in both.

With 13 years of riding experience, Maia has racked up more than 550 winners.

About one-third of that came in Macau, where he relocated from his Sao Paulo base in September 2016.

He took the Taipa racing scene by storm right from the start, booting home 31 winners to finish fourth on the ladder at his first season.

He was crowned champion with 60 winners in the 2017-2018 season and with 71 winners in the 2018-2019 season.

Maia has won feature races in Brazil and Macau.

In his native land, his highest acclaims came in the 2016 Group 1 J Adhemar de Almeida Prado aboard Maraton in Sao Paulo.

The Group 1 Macau Gold Cup aboard River Control last year and the Group 1 Chairman's Challenge Cup with Mister Kaopu in March rank among his top achievements in the former Portuguese enclave.

He goes to scale at 53kg.

Maia has relinquished his Macau riding licence, after booting home 14 winners this season.

The STC has also granted half-year riding licences, from Jan 1 to June 30, to Australians Michael Rodd and John Powell, as well as South African Juan Paul van der Merwe.

Rodd, who has won the lion's share of the Group races at Kranji, finished third behind Duric and Malaysian Benny Woodworth in the 2019 Singapore racing season.

He rode 64 winners - to Duric's 88 and Woodworth's 69.

Powell was fourth, with 40 winners. Van der Merwe rode 14 winners to be 14th on the jockeys' list.