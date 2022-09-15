New exec duo join Singapore Turf Club

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) is injecting new racing blood into its top hierarchy with the appointment of two executives for its racing division.

Dayle Brown will be its chief racing officer with Soo Lai Kwok as the assistant vice-president for Malayan Racing Association (MRA) and racing support for STC.

Brown, 58, and Soo, 49, will start their new positions on Sept 19 and 21 respectively.

Brown's last employment was in a different racing code as the Australian was the chief executive officer of Harness Racing Victoria (HRV). But the trained lawyer is also a horse racing veteran.

In his HRV role to administer, develop and promote harness racing in Victoria, Brown oversaw 28 registered clubs while working closely with the Victorian Minister for Racing.

He has also held various senior leadership roles in horse racing and developed strong partnerships at both state and national levels for international racing and sporting codes.

With his strong track record in code of conduct framework and governance standards, Brown also served as special counsel at a Melbourne law practice. He was often consulted on forensic investigations and advisory services to sporting and racing organisations.

His immediate challenge will be to steer Singapore horse racing in the new normal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of his key tasks will include reviewing and initiating methodologies, as well as implementing best practices, procedures and standards in the STC's racing division.

While Soo last served as general manager and secretary of the Perak Turf Club (PTC) between July 2011 and November 2020, he hails mainly from a regulatory and integrity background in racing.

The Malaysian was the chief stipendiary steward at the PTC, where he spent 14 years across the different stipendiary duties.

As the general manager, his portfolios included EQ Sport Sdn Bhd operations, a betting arm of Malaysian horse racing, and racing operations such as handicapping and the licensing of jockeys and apprentices.

A law graduate from Australia and a MBA holder from the UK, Soo will split his roles under two different umbrellas.

Under the MRA, Soo's priority will be to ensure high standards for Singapore race meetings. This will be in compliance with MRA rules, with emphasis on integrity and the standard of races and participants.

In his racing support designation, Soo will be assisting Brown in achieving better operational efficiencies.