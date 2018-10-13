New elegance the way to go

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 Big Party has trialled well and has drawn the right place down the straight for his first start. Neil Callan takes the ride from gate 12 and he can make a winning debut.

9 Quadruple Double ran well in griffin races without winning and just looked in need of some more time to mature. That race experience may come in handy.

8 Perfect Match, another of the debutants, looks to have been primed for this.

3 Strathallan is more race-smart and can figure too.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

2 New Elegance is first-up after showing promise last term for trainer Frankie Lor. His last run behind Fiama was sound. If he has improved with the summer under his belt, he should get every chance.

1 Cheerful Giggles arrived in Hong Kong with strong credentials, including a runner-up effort in the 2017 Queensland Derby behind Ruthven. He ran well in his first start for trainer Tony Millard last month and the 1,800m should prove more suitable.

5 Great Treasure won fresh in his first start for trainer Me Tsui and ran another good race last start up in grade. He's not without a hope.

6 Beauty Day is consistent and should appreciate the 1,800m.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 Super Euro Star drops to Class 5, a grade where he won from one start. He should get out somewhere near the lead and will be hard to beat if he doesn't get too much pressure.

1 Adonis produced an unbelievable effort in his last run in June, missing the start hopelessly before flashing home to run fourth. If he's able to progress from that run now that he's down in grade, he'll be a winner before too long.

8 Scarborough Fair looks in need of further than 1,200m but he's at a mark where he should figure and he has Zac Purton aboard for his first-up run.

2 Natural Flare is next best.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Giddy Giddy is a hardy galloper who surprised by making it up to Class 3 last season. He has shown a particular liking for this course and distance and he should be fresh after a stint at Conghua over the summer. He will get every chance on or near the speed.

6 Dollar Reward looked close to winning last season before he went off the boil. He remains a Hong Kong maiden through 17 local starts, but that elusive win is getting closer.

7 Kirov won in nice style fresh. It won't take much more than that for him to figure.

10 Very Sweet Orange has more talent than he has shown and perhaps the 10-pound (4.54kg) claim of Victor Wong and the switch to dirt can prove the catalyst for him to find his best.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

2 Energetic Class returns for the first time in seven months after bleeding in March. He has won fresh before and looks to have found a suitable race .

1 Have Fun Together has looked likely to win and it seems remarkable that he hasn't had that breakthrough success. He has drawn awkwardly but he should have his chance.

3 Monica should appreciate getting up to 1,400m and back to Sha Tin. He could improve sharply.

7 Follow Me ran well enough on debut to suggest that he can figure.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

6 Gentle Breeze, sporting the famous Sacred Kingdom silks, showed plenty of talent in two starts last season over the straight 1,000m. Getting around a bend looks a positive and he will be hard to beat in this nice little race.

7 Monkey Jewellery sat deep but fought on well to be beaten by only a length in his first start. As is typical with trainer John Size trainees, he should improve from start to start and he can figure.

4 E Master flashed home from last at Happy Valley fresh, and in his first start for Caspar Fownes too, landing some big bets. From a better draw, he can lay up closer and is capable of winning again.

8 Happy Tour has talent and should take plenty of benefit from his debut on opening day.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Blocker Dee is on the way down after a fairly quick rise through the grades before cementing his rating in Class 2 territory for some time. He faded fresh after sitting near the speed when back in Class 3 for the first time since May. This is the weakest dirt race he's contested.

1 Encore Boy is a similar animal, except he still looks to have a couple of points in hand. He's a contender.

6 Raging Blitzkrieg ran well in two dirt starts at the end of last season and a repeat of those efforts will see him in contention.

7 Super Man is always worth including in these races.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 Harmony Victory caught the eye, flashing from near last in his first Hong Kong run on opening day. The Brazilian import, a two-time Group 1 winner in his home country when named Cash Do Jaguarete, looks capable of measuring up in Hong Kong, a rare feat for a South American galloper.

6 Victory Boys is one of those unassuming types who just keeps putting good run after good run on the board. His ceiling must surely be approaching, and perhaps it could be coming first-up against this sort of company. A consistent horse like him deserves respect.

8 Circuit Number Two looks to be heading higher and he can make it three on the trot with even luck.

12 Mr So And So has done nothing wrong in his Hong Kong preparation. His first effort was good and he should take a step forward from that.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 California Fortune has run particularly well in his first two starts this term. He stuck on nicely at his only dirt run in February and it wouldn't surprise to see his good recent form rewarded with a victory, despite topweight.

7 Ugly Warrior put together a nice record of four wins from five starts over this course and distance last season, with his sole defeat coming at the hands of his rival, Pick Number One. He has trialled well ahead of this and looks to have taken benefit from a long break, to the point where he might be able to reverse form on Pick Number One here.

3 Fortune Booth deserves respect in his first try on the surface.

6 Pick Number One, last season's Champion Griffin, was unbeaten on the dirt before a bad failure in his first attempt in this grade in June. He's got talent but it remains to be seen how high he can climb.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

12 Noble Steed disappointed fresh, although the way in which the race was run probably didn't suit him. Second-up, he can improve again and he should be hard to beat from a good draw.

4 Sun Touch is a likeable galloper in that he gets out and sits on or near the speed and he usually kicks on strongly. That should be the case again and he will be around the mark.

11 Relentless Me performed well first-up and a repeat of that effort will see him in contention.

3 Comfort Life has drawn poorly but he looks to have the talent to win a race off his current mark, if he can put it all together.